Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Education / NTA extends application deadline for various examination due to lockdown, check details

The Union HRD Minister shared the NTA’s official notification regarding the extension on his official Twitter account.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 14:12 IST

By Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Due to the hardships faced by the candidates during the coronavirus lockdown, National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday further extended the date of online application forms submission for various examinations.

As per the notification, the last date to apply for the National Council of Hotel Management JEE 2020, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) admission test 2020 for Ph.D. and OPENMAT(MBA), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) 2020, Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2020 has been further extended till May 15, 2020, while for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2020, it has been extended till June 5, 2020.

The agency in the notice further said that the submission of online application forms shall be accepted up to 4 pm, and submission of fee up to 11:50 pm on the last date for the registration of the above-mentioned exams.



The detailed notification regarding the release of the admit cards and examination dates will be displayed on the specific examination website after the assessment of the Covid-19 situation after May 15.

