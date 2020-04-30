NTA extends JNUEE 2020 application deadline till May 15

National Testing Agency has extended the deadline to apply for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE) 2020 till May 15. Earlier the last date to apply was March 31 which was extended till April 30 due to the lockdown. Now, the deadline has further been pushed to May 15.

“This is for the information of all prospective student applicants that due to the prevailing difficult circumstances, the NTA has extended the deadline of registration and submission of application forms for the JNUEE 2020 entrance examinations to May 15, 2020. Wish the best,” JNU VC tweeted on his twitter handle.

He has also put up a notice issued by JNU’s office of director (admissions) Deepak Gaur informing about the deadline extension.

The entrance exam for all programmes was scheduled to be conducted from May 11 to 14, 2020 which will be pushed accordingly. Check full details here

Schools of studies:

1. School of International Studies

2. School of Language, Literature and Culture Studies

3. School of Life Sciences

4. School of Social Sciences

5. School of Environmental Sciences

6. School of Computer and Systems Sciences

7. School of Physical Sciences

8. School of Computational and Integrative Sciences

9. School of Arts and Aesthetics

10. School of Biotechnology

11. School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies

12. School of Engineering

13. ABV School of Management and Entrepreneurship

14. Special Centre for the Study of North East India

15. Special Centre for E-Learning

16. Special Centre for Molecular Medicine

17. Special Centre for the Study of Law and Governance

18. Special Centre for Nano Sciences

19. Special Centre for Disaster Research