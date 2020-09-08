NTA ICAR AIEEA admit cards released for UG exams, hall tickets for PG, PhD entrance on Sept 10

Sections
Updated: Sep 08, 2020 16:39 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

ICAR AIEEA - UG Admit Card released

National Testing Agency has released the admit cards for Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA Undergraduate exam which is scheduled to be held on September 16, 17, 22 and 23, on its official website at icar.nta.nic.in. NTA in a latest notice also informed that the admit cards for ICAR AIEEA PG and PhD exams will be available from September 10.

NTA will conduct the PG and PhD level entrance examination on September 23.

Earlier the undergraduate exam was scheduled to be held on September 7 and 8, which was later postponed as the dates of other exams like DUET, NRTI and IPMAT were clashing with AIEEA.

Candidates who have registered for ICAI AIEEA exams can download their admit card from the official website by following these steps: 



Visit the official website at icar.nta.nic.in

Click on the admit card link flashing on the homepage

Key in your registration ID and password to login

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

The admit card contains name, roll number, registration number, date and place of exam, reporting time etc.

For any difficulty in downloading admit card related to ICAR Examination - 2020, the candidate can contact at 0120-6895200, 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953 and 8882356803 or mail at icar@nta.ac.in.

