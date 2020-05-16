NTA IGNOU PhD and OPENMAT MBA entrance exams 2020: Application correction window opens, check details

The National Testing Agency on Saturday begins the online application correction facilities for IGNOU Ph.D. and OPENMAT (MBA) entrance exams. Candidates can make the correction in the particulars including choice of examination city centres. This has been done in view of the hardships faced by the aspirants due to the coronavirus pandemic and a notice regarding this has been uploaded on the agency’s official website.

As per the notification, the application correction window will be operational on the website ignouexams.nta.nic.in from May 16 to May 22, 2020, until 5 pm.

The additional fee, if any, could be paid through credit card, debit card, net banking, UPI, and PayTM. According to the notice, the final change will be reflected in the application form only after the payment of the additional fee.

Here’s the direct link to the application correction window for IGNOU Ph.D. and OPENMAT (MBA) entrance exams.