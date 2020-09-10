Sections
NTA JEE main results 2020 to be declared soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 18:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NTA JEE main results 2020. (HT file)

NTA JEE main results 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains 2020 by Friday, September 11, 2020, on its official website.

After the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the JEE Mains 2020 examination will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA conducted the JEE Mains examination from September 1 to 6, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

On the basis of the results of the JEE Mains exam, the top shortlisted candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on September 27, 2020.



The JEE Main for admission to engineering colleges across the country, is conducted twice a year.

The Union Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal recently said that out of the 8.58 lakh candidates who had registered for the JEE (Main) exam, 6.35 lakh candidates appeared in the examination.

How to check JEE Mains 2020 results:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Mains 2020 results”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The JEE Mains 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

