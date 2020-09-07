Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / NTA NCHM JEE 2020 score card released at nchmjee.nta.nic.in, here’s direct link to check

NTA NCHM JEE 2020 score card released at nchmjee.nta.nic.in, here’s direct link to check

Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can check their score cards online at nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 17:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NCHMCT JEE 2020 score card. (Screengrab )

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) score cards on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can check their score cards online at nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

The entrance examination was conducted on August 29, 2020.

The NCHM JEE is held for admission to undergraduate courses in hospitality and hotel management programmes.



Direct link to check NCHM JEE score card.

How to check the NCHM JEE score card:

1. Visit the official website at nchmjee.nta.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “NCHM JEE-NTA score cards”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and login

5. The NCHMCT JEE score card will appear on the display screen

6. Download the score card and take its print out for future references.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Wang Yi to discuss total disengagement in Ladakh with Jaishankar in Moscow
Sep 07, 2020 15:45 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput case: AIIMS team conducts test to check for poisoning
Sep 07, 2020 16:15 IST
China dismisses New Delhi’s concerns over 5 missing Indians in Arunachal Pradesh
Sep 07, 2020 17:32 IST
India joins US, Russia, China hypersonic Missile club
Sep 07, 2020 15:09 IST

latest news

Deserted platforms, closed eateries as Delhi Metro resumes services
Sep 07, 2020 17:51 IST
The pandemic taught us that we need art to survive: Shweta Basu Prasad
Sep 07, 2020 17:53 IST
Australian man offers his services as a ‘Dad for hire’
Sep 07, 2020 17:44 IST
Belarus activist goes missing, colleagues fear detention
Sep 07, 2020 17:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.