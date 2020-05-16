NTA NCHM JEE entrance exam 2020: Application correction window opens, check details

Sections
Applicants can make the correction in the particulars including choice of examination city centres. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the agency’s official website.

Updated: May 16, 2020 18:39 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NTA NCHM JEE entrance exam 2020. (Screengrab)

In view of the hardships faced by the applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic, National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday operationalized the application correction window for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE). Applicants can make the correction in the particulars including choice of examination city centres. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the agency’s official website.

According to the notification, the online application correction window will be started on the website nchmjee.nta.nic.in from May 16 to May 22, 2020, until 5 pm. The application fee will be accepted until 11:50 pm on May 22.

In case the additional fee payment is required, the applicants can pay through credit card, debit card, net banking, UPI, and PayTM. The final change will be reflected in the application form only after the payment of the additional fee.

Here’s the direct link to online application correction window.



