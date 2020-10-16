NTA NEET result 2020 declared, here’s how to check marks at ntaresults.nic.in

Sections
NEET result 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the exam can visit www.ntaneet.nic.in and check their results by keying in their details in the space to login.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 20:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NEET result 2020. (HT file )

NEET result 2020: The National Testing Agency has announced that the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 on its official website.

Follow NEET results 2020 live update

Here is direct link to check NEET 2020 result

NTA NEET result 2020: How to check

1) Visit the official website ntaresults.nic.in

2) Click on the link that reads, “Score Card NEET(UG) 2020”



3) Enter details as required and submit/login

4) Results will be displayed on the screen

5) Download it, and take a print out of the same

The NEET examination 2019 was conducted by the NTA on September 13, 2020, at various centres spread across the country. Nearly 14 lakh candidates had registered for the NEET 2020 examination. The exam consisted of one paper with 180 objective type questions from physics, chemistry and biology.

This year, entrance exams to all undergraduate medical and dental seats were delayed multiple times due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Note: Visit official websites to check latest news and updates.

