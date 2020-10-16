NTA NEET results 2020 announced, check it here

Sections
NTA NEET results 2020: Students who have appeared in the NEET 2020 examination can check their result online at ntaneet.nic.in.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 20:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NTA NEET results 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday declared the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 on its official website.

This year entrance exams to all undergraduate medical and dental seats were delayed by almost four months owing to the ongoing Covid-19 situation.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET 2020 examination on September 13, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.



This year, a total of 15.97 lakh candidates had registered for the medical entrance exam, out of which, 85-90% candidates appeared in the NEET UG 2020 examination.

NTA NEET result 2020: How to check

Visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link for the NEET result

Key in your credentials and login

Results will appear on the screen

Download it, and take a print out

Note: Candidates must regularly check updates on the website of NTA, MoH, and FW, Medical Counselling Committee (www.mcc.nic.in), and participating states/universities/institutions till counselling concludes.

