NTA opens application correction window for JNUEE, NET and other entrance exams

As per the notification, the application correction window for these six entrance exams will be operational from July 6 to 15, 2020.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 09:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (HT file )

In view of the hardships faced by the applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic, National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday operationalized the application correction window for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE 2020), UGC National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2020), IGNOU PhD and OPENMAT (IGNOU OPENMAT 2020), Indian Council of Agricultural Research AIEEA (ICAR AIEEA 2020), CSIR UGC NET 2020, and All India AYUSH Postgraduate Entrance Test, (AIAPGET 2020). A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the agency’s official website.

As per the notification, the application correction window for these six entrance exams will be operational from July 6 to 15, 2020.

“Corrections in the particulars in the online application forms shall be accepted up to 5 pm and submission of fee up to 11: 50 pm,” reads the notice.

In case the additional fee payment is required, the applicants can pay through credit card, debit card, net banking, UPI, and PayTM. The final change will be reflected in the application form only after the payment of the additional fee.



The revised schedule for the exams and dates to download hall tickets will be updated on the agency’s official website.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

