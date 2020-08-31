NTA prepares to conduct JEE (Main) on Tuesday

Over 25 lakh students will appear for the two entrance tests across the country. (HT Photo)

The Centre has sought the cooperation of states as the National Testing Agency (NTA) readies to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)–Main exam that will begin on Tuesday and continue throughout the week.

The conduct of the exam is a major subject of contention, with the opposition questioning the move as the country is amid a pandemic. The Centre has, however, justified it by stating that not holding it could jeopardise the entire academic year.

Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank issued an appeal on Sunday evening asking all states to ensure the candidates who are taking the exam do not face any difficulty.

The NTA has prepared a detailed protocol to ensure social distancing during the exam. Masks, sanitiser, etc. would be allowed while the entire process would be kept “touchless” as far as possible, according to a government official.

“We have got a positive response and with the assistance of states we will be able to hold the tests smoothly,” said the official.

JEE (Main) is a computer-based test, based on which engineering colleges admit students. It will be held in two phases from September 1 to 6.

Earlier, Higher Education Secretary Amit Khare had also written to several states seeking their “unstinted” support in conducting the exams, as well as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) medical entrance that will be held on September 13.

Over 25 lakh students will appear for the two entrance tests across the country.

In a letter addressed to chief secretaries of all states, Khare had referred to the Supreme Court judgment on the matter and said it had held that the future of the students cannot be imperiled and a “full academic year cannot be wasted”.

The top education ministry official said the Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan and director-general NTA Vineet Joshi have also written to states seeking their support for the conduct of these exams. These include adequate police protection at each exam venue, he said. The education secretary asked all chief secretaries of states to issue suitable instructions so that the exams can be conducted smoothly.