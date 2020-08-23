NTA reopens application window for CSIR- UGC NET 2020, check important dates here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application window for CSIR- UGC NET 2020. Candidates who have not yet applied for the exam or could not complete their application process, can do it between August 22 and September 10.

NTA in its official released on Saturday said, “In view of the representation received from many students who have not filled application form due to the changed circumstances arising out of COVID-19 and request received from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), NTA has decided to reopen the portal again for few weeks. THis is also applicable to other students who have not been able to complete the application or submit the application form for CSIR- UGC NET June 2020 due to one reason or another.”

Students can apply online at csirnet.nta.nic.in. the submission or completion of online application form shall be accepted up to 5 pm of September 10 while the submission of fee will be accepted up to 11.50 pm of September 10. Fee can be paid online through credit/debit card/ net banking/ UPI and Paytm. Applicants can make corrections in the particulars and centre cities from September 11 to 17.

