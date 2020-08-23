Sections
Home / Education / NTA reopens application window for CSIR- UGC NET 2020, check important dates here

NTA reopens application window for CSIR- UGC NET 2020, check important dates here

CSIR - UGC NET June 2020: NTA has reopened the application window for CSIR-NET 2020. Check important dates here.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 14:23 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application window for CSIR- UGC NET 2020. Candidates who have not yet applied for the exam or could not complete their application process, can do it between August 22 and September 10.

NTA in its official released on Saturday said, “In view of the representation received from many students who have not filled application form due to the changed circumstances arising out of COVID-19 and request received from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), NTA has decided to reopen the portal again for few weeks. THis is also applicable to other students who have not been able to complete the application or submit the application form for CSIR- UGC NET June 2020 due to one reason or another.”

Students can apply online at csirnet.nta.nic.in. the submission or completion of online application form shall be accepted up to 5 pm of September 10 while the submission of fee will be accepted up to 11.50 pm of September 10. Fee can be paid online through credit/debit card/ net banking/ UPI and Paytm. Applicants can make corrections in the particulars and centre cities from September 11 to 17.

Check official notice here



Click here to apply online



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Dolly Parton’s mural becomes tourist hot spot in Nashville
Aug 23, 2020 14:42 IST
BSF to undergo tech upgradation, to get 436 drones and new anti-drone systems
Aug 23, 2020 14:39 IST
ENG vs PAK Day 3: Follow-on threat looms large on Pakistan
Aug 23, 2020 14:31 IST
Gurugram’s plasma donation centres face low donor turnout
Aug 23, 2020 14:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.