NTA UGC-NET 2020 Result: 47K out of 5 lakh candidates qualify, certificates to be issued soon

UGC-NET Result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday declared the results of UGC-NET June/September exam 2020. NTA stated that around 47 thousand candidates qualified for Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant.

“As per the UGC policy, 6% of those candidates who appear in both the papers and obtain minimum qualifying marks in aggregate of both the papers are declared NET qualified,” an official notice by NTA reads.

According to an official report of NTA, a total of 8,60,976 candidates were registered for UGC-NET June exam which included 2,59,734 for Asst Professor only and 6,01,242 for JRF and Asst. Professor. Out of the 8.6 lakh registered candidates 5,26,707 appeared for the exam which included 1,40,479 candidates for asst. professor only and 3,86,228 for JRF and asst. professor.

NTA UGC-NET Result 2020: Check subject-wise cutoff here

Out of the 5.2 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam, 40986 candidates qualified for assistant professor only and 6171 candidates qualified for JRF and asst. professor.

A total of 36138 candidates had appeared for JRF and Assistant Professor and qualified for Assistant Professor only have qualified for award of following National Fellowship:

4029 Candidates for ‘National Fellowship for Scheduled Caste Students (NFSC)’

431 Candidates for ‘National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes (NFOBC)’

475 Candidates for ‘Maulana Azad National Fellowship for Minority Students (MANF)’

The UGC-NET certificates to the qualified candidates will be issued by NTA soon.The certificate can be downloaded from the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, after it is uploaded.

NTA had conducted the UGC-NET exam between September 24 and November 13 in computer based test mode.

The exam was conducted in two shifts every day in 1119 centres across 225 cities in the country. The examination was conducted in 81 subjects.

“For this nationwide professional examination, Live CCTV Surveillance through more than 2400 CCTVs was carried out. Cheating using mobile network and other electronic devices was prevented using Jammers at all centres.A total of more than 1700 jammers in each shift have been installed. 19 Regional Coordinators, 214 City Coordinators and 525 Observers were positioned for UGC-NET June 2020,” the official notice reads.