NTA UGC- NET application correction window opens at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for UGC- NET applicants. The applicants can make corrections in particulars, choice of centre cities, photograph and signature in the online application forms before 5 pm of September 2

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 18:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application correction window for UGC- NET applicants. The applicants can make corrections in particulars, choice of centre cities, photograph and signature in the online application forms before 5 pm of September 2. Submission of fee (if applicable) can be done before 11:50 pm of September 2.

“Candidate may please note that those candidates who have already sent Emails to NTA also need to make corrections through the official website of NTA only. No correction shall be accepted through Email in any circumstances,” reads the message sent by NTA to every candidate.

How to make corrections online:

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link that reads ‘Correction in the Application Form UGC-NET June 2020’



A login page will open

Key in your registration number and password to login

Make the necessary changes and submit

UGC NET June session examination will be conducted between September 16 and 25. NTA conducts the exam twice in a year for the eligibility for Assistant Professor or Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor both, in Indian Universities and Colleges. The admit card is expected to release soon.

