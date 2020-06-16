Sections
Home / Education / NTA extends deadline to apply for UGC- NET, CSIR- NET, JNUEE 2020 and other exams, fresh dates here

NTA extends deadline to apply for UGC- NET, CSIR- NET, JNUEE 2020 and other exams, fresh dates here

National Testing Agency has further extended the deadline to apply for UGC NET and other examinations including ICAR, CSIR- NET, JNUEE and IGNOU Open MAT till June 30 in view of hardships faced by applicants in filling the application forms during Covid- 19 lockdown.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 09:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NTA extends deadline to apply for UGC NET, JNUEE, IGNOU and other exams

National Testing Agency has further extended the deadline to apply for UGC NET and other examinations including ICAR AIEEA, CSIR- NET, AIAPGET, JNUEE and IGNOU PhD and Open MAT till June 30 in view of hardships faced by applicants in filling the application forms during Covid- 19 lockdown.

Earlier, the deadline to apply for these exams was till June 15. Aspirants who could not apply for the examinations can do it now before June 30, 2020. Applicants should visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in to apply for the exams. Submission of online applications will be accepted till 5 pm while the submission of application fee will be accepted only till 11:50 pm on June 30.

According to the official notice, the detailed schedule having the revised dates of downloading the admit card and of the examination will be notified in due course of time. Candidates are advised to visit the official website only for any update.

Union HRD minister on Sunday tweeted about the extension of deadline of application for these exams. Check official notice here.



 

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

How will Covid-19 change the way India makes its cinema?
Jun 16, 2020 10:36 IST
Reinstate 1,983 physical training instructors: Surjewala to Khattar govt
Jun 16, 2020 10:32 IST
‘Insensitive’: Sonia Gandhi slams fuel price hike during Covid-19 in letter to PM Modi
Jun 16, 2020 10:33 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend shares childhood memories
Jun 16, 2020 10:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.