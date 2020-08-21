Sections
NTA UGC-NET, IGNOU, DU entrance test and other exam dates announced, check here

NTA UGC- NET, IGNOU OPENMAT and PhD, Delhi University entrance test and ICAR AIEEA exam dates announced. Check full schedule here.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 09:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NTA announces dates of UGC NET, IGNOU, DU entrance test and other exams (HT File)

National Testing Agency has announced the revised dates of various examinations including UGC- NET, IGNOU OPENMAT and PhD, Delhi University entrance test and ICAR AIEEA exams. According to the revised schedule, UGC NET June will be conducted between September 16 and 25. Delhi University entrance test will be held from September 6 to 11. IGNOU OPENMAT MBA exam will be held on September 15 and PhD entrance test will be conducted on October 4.While the ICAR AIEEA UG exam is scheduled to be held on September 7 and 8, the dates for its PG and PhD level exams have not been announced yet.

Moreover, NTA has postponed the AIPGET exam that was earlier scheduled for August 29. The exam will be held on September 29.

Check full schedule here

The admit cards for these examinations will be released 15 days before the commencement of each exam. The admit card will have the date, time and venue of the exam centres.

NTA had initially scheduled these exams for the months of May and June but had to postpone all exams due to Coronavirus related lockdown.



NTA has already announced the dates of JEE Mains and NEET UG exams. The JEE Mains will be held from September 1 to 6 and NEET UG will be held on September 13.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

