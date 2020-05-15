NTA UGC NET 2020: Deadline to submit application extended further

Sections
National Testing Agency (NTA) has further extended the deadline to apply for UGC NET June 2020 exam till May 31. Candidates who have not yet registered for the exam can do it on or before May 31 till 11:50 pm.

Updated: May 15, 2020 14:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NTA UGC NET application deadline extended (HT File)

Initially, the last date to submit online application was April 16 which was then extended till May 16. Now the deadline has been pushed further till May 31.

Union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Friday tweeted the official notice of the extension.

According to the information bulletin for the exam, the NTA UGC- NET June 2020 examination is scheduled to be held from June 15 to 20. However, the final decision on the date of examination will be announced by the minister in a few days.



NTA conducts the UGC-NET exam for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor. The test consists of two papers. Both the papers will be conducted in single three hour duration. The exam will be in computer based test mode.

Meanwhile, NTA has also extended the deadline for application submission for other examinations including JNUEE, CSIR- NET and ICAR- NET till May 31.

