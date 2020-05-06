NTA UGC- NET June exam 2020 dates to be confirmed in a few days: HRD Minister

Candidates of NTA UGC-NET June examination 2020 are uncertain about the dates of examination in the time of coronavirus. Meanwhile, the union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday said that the decision on UGC-NET and other examination dates will be decided in a couple of days.

The HRD minister was addressing the students’ queries through a webinar on Twitter and Facebook on Monday. However, the minister said that it is possible to conduct some examinations after June 15 if the situation normalises.

The NTA UGC- NET June 2020 examination is scheduled to be held from June 15 to 20. However, there are speculations that the examination can be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will announce the dates of UGC- NET and other exams in a few days. The exams are possible to be conducted anytime after June. However, some exams can be conducted after June 15 if the situation normalises. We will decide and announce the dates accordingly,” the minister said. He also advised the candidates to utilise the lockdown period properly for preparation of the coming exams.

National Testing Agency had started the registration process for UGC- NET exam on March 16 and was scheduled to end on April 16. However, the registration deadline has been postponed till May 15 due to the hardships faced by the candidates in online registration due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NTA conducts the UGC-NET exam for ‘Assistant Professor’ and for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor. The test consists of two papers. Both the papers will be conducted in single three hour duration. The exam will be in computer based test mode.