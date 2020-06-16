Sections
Home / Education / NTPC Recruitment 2020: 100 vacancies for Engineering Executive Trainees on offer, apply before July 6

NTPC Recruitment 2020: 100 vacancies for Engineering Executive Trainees on offer, apply before July 6

NTPC Recruitment 2020: NTPC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 100 vacancies of engineers in various disciplines. Out of which, 45 vacancies are for Mechanical engineers, 30 for Electrical, and 25 for Electronics/Instrumentation engineers.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 16:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NTPC Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)

NTPC Recruitment 2020: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Engineering Executive Trainees for Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics, and Instrumentation disciplines on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at ntpccareers.net on or before July 6, 2020.

NTPC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 100 vacancies of engineers in various disciplines. Out of which, 45 vacancies are for Mechanical engineers, 30 for Electrical, and 25 for Electronics/Instrumentation engineers.

Candidates belonging to the General/EWS/ OBC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 150. However, for SC/ST /PwBD/XSM candidates, there is no registration fee.



NTPC will shortlist candidates for Group Discussion (GD) and interview on the basis of GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) Score 2020.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

22-year-old shoots self after shooting uncle dead in Tarn Taran village
Jun 16, 2020 18:11 IST
Himachal: CPI (M) holds stir, seeks relief for people out of jobs
Jun 16, 2020 18:09 IST
Uttarakhand: One Covid-19 positive patient dies; 67 fresh cases take overall tally to 1,912
Jun 16, 2020 18:06 IST
Private hospitals in Telangana oppose move to cap Covid-19 treatment cost
Jun 16, 2020 18:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.