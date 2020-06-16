NTPC Recruitment 2020: 100 vacancies for Engineering Executive Trainees on offer, apply before July 6

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NTPC Recruitment 2020: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Engineering Executive Trainees for Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics, and Instrumentation disciplines on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at ntpccareers.net on or before July 6, 2020.

NTPC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 100 vacancies of engineers in various disciplines. Out of which, 45 vacancies are for Mechanical engineers, 30 for Electrical, and 25 for Electronics/Instrumentation engineers.

Candidates belonging to the General/EWS/ OBC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 150. However, for SC/ST /PwBD/XSM candidates, there is no registration fee.

NTPC will shortlist candidates for Group Discussion (GD) and interview on the basis of GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) Score 2020.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.