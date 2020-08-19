Sections
Home / Education / NTPC Recruitment 2020: 60 vacancies for GDMO and medical specialist on offer

NTPC Recruitment 2020: 60 vacancies for GDMO and medical specialist on offer

NTPC Recruitment 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at ntpccareers.net on or before September 2, 2020.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 17:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NTPC Recruitment 2020. (HT file )

NTPC Recruitment 2020: The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC), an Indian Public Sector Undertaking on Tuesday invited online applications for the recruitment of Medical Specialists and GDMO on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at ntpccareers.net on or before September 2, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 60 vacancies, out of which 37 vacancies are for GDMO and 23 for Medical specialists.

Educational Qualification:



1. Medical Specialist: A candidate should have a MBBS with MD/MS in Medicine/O&G/Pediatrics. For E4 level: Minimum one year experience/practice after MD/MS. For E3 level: Fresh MD/MS qualified doctor.



2. Medical (GDMO): A candidate should have a MBBS from recognized University/Institution. [Qualification should be recognized by MCI (Medical Council of India)]. Min. 02 years exp./practice after MBBS (Internship training shall not be counted as experience).

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

FIFA expects $120M income drop but same profit through 2022
Aug 19, 2020 17:41 IST
At least 221 Uttarakhand police personnel have tested for Covid-19 till August 17
Aug 19, 2020 17:40 IST
Sushant’s niece on SC verdict: ‘Rest peacefully, Gulshan mama’
Aug 19, 2020 17:40 IST
Guarding over skies night and day, hail or shine
Aug 19, 2020 17:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.