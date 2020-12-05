Sections
NTPC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 70 diploma engineer vacancies at ntpccareers.net, here’s direct link

NTPC Recruitment 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at ntpccareers.net on or before December 12, 2020.

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 15:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NTPC Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab )

NTPC Recruitment 2020: The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Diploma Engineer for Pakri Barwadih Coal Mining Project (Jharkhand), Chatti Bariatu Coal Mining Project (Jharkhand), Keredari Coal Mining Project (Jharkhand), Dulanga Coal Mining Project (Odisha) and Talaipalli Coal Mining Project (Chhattisgarh) under Coal Mining Region of NTPC Limited on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at ntpccareers.net on or before December 12, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 70 vacancies, out of which 40 vacancies are for Mining, 12 for Mechanical , 10 for Electrical, and 8 for Mine Survey.

Candidates belonging to the General/EWS/ OBC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 300, while SC/ ST/ PwBD/ XSM/ Female candidates are exempted from the payment of registration fee.



Educational qualification:

Mining: A candidate should possess a full time regular Diploma in Mining/ Mining & Mine Surveying Engineering with minimum 70% marks.

Electrical: A candidate should possess a full time regular Diploma in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics Engineering with minimum 70% marks.

Mechanical: A candidate should possess a full time regular Diploma in Mechanical/ Production Engineering with minimum 70% marks.

Mine Survey: A candidate should possess a full time regular Diploma in Mine Survey/ Diploma in Mining Engineering/Diploma in Mining & Mine Surveying with minimum 70% marks.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

