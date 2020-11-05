NVS Admissions 2021: Application process begins for class 9 lateral entry, check details here

NVS Class 9 Admissions 2021: The online application process for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti class 9 lateral entry admissions against vacant seats for the session 2021-22 has begun. The last date to apply is December 15. Aspirants can apply online for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2021 at navodaya.gov.in or www.nvsadmissionclassnine.in.

The JNV selection test for admission to Class 9th will be conducted on Saturday, the February 13, 2021 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of concerned district/ any other centre allotted by NVS.

Eligibility:

Candidates who are studying Class 8th during the Academic Session 2020-21.

Candidate appearing for the admission test must qualify/ pass Class 8th in the academic session 2020-21

Candidate seeking admission must be born between 01.05.2005 and 30.04.2009 (both days inclusive)

JNVST class 9th exam pattern:

Selection Test will consist of questions from the subjects of Mathematics, General Science, English and Hindi. Difficulty level of the test paper shall be of Class 8th. Questions from English and Hindi sections will carry 15 marks each and Maths and Science will carry 35 marks each, making a total of 100 marks. The test will be of objective type with 2 ½ hours duration without any break.

Education in the JNV is free including board & lodging, uniform and textbooks, a sum of Rs. 600/- per month is collected only from the students of Classes IX to XII towards Vidyalaya Vikas Nidhi. However, students belonging to SC/ST categories, all Girl students and the students whose family income is below poverty line (BPL) are exempted. In respect of wards of Government employees other than exempted category (Students of classes VI to VIII, all SC/ST & Girl students and wards of BPL families) Vikas Nidhi will be charged at Rs.1500/- per month or actual children education allowance received by the parent per month whichever is less. However, VVN shall not be less than Rs.600/- per student per month.