NVS Class 6 Admission 2021:  Last day to apply for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya selection test

JNVST Admission 2021: The online application window for candidates seeking admission to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) class 6th closes on Tuesday, December 29. Eligible candidates can apply online for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2021 at navodaya.gov.in. Earlier, the deadline was December 15 which was extended till December 29.

JNV Selection Test for admission to Class 6th in JNVs for the academic session 2021-22 will be held on April 10, 2021 at 11.30 am in one phase for all Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. The JNVST result 2021 is expected to be announced by June 2021.

Eligibility:

Applicant must not have been born before May 1, 2008 and after April 30, 2012 (Both dates are inclusive). This will apply to candidates of all categories, including those who belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Class (OBC).

Only the candidates from the district concerned where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya has been opened are eligible to apply for admission.

At present, 661 Vidyalayas are sanctioned in 27 States and 08 Union Territories.

A candidate appearing for the selection test must be studying in Class-V for the whole of the academic session 2020-21 in a Government/Government aided or other recognized schools or ‘B’ certificate competency course of National Institute of Open Schooling in the same district where he/she is seeking admission.

JNVST 2021: Exam Pattern

The selection test will be of two-hour duration from 11:30 am to 01:30 pm and will have three sections with only objective type questions. There are 80 questions in all for 100 marks.

Mental ability Test ---40 questions-- 50 marks --- 60 Minutes

Arithmetic Test ---20 questions--- 25 marks--- 30 Minutes

Language Test ----20 questions--- 25 marks--- 30 Minutes

Total -----80 questions--- 100 marks ---- 2 Hours

