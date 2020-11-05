NVS Class 6 Admissions 2021: Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya application process begins, here’s direct link to apply

NVS Admission 2021: The online application process for candidates seeking admission to class 6th of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) has begun. Candidates can apply online for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2021 till December 15 at navodaya.gov.in.

JNV Selection Test for admission to Class 6th in JNVs for the academic session 2021-22 will be conducted on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 11.30 am in one phase for all Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.

The result of JNV Selection Test 2021 is expected to be announced by June 2021.

Eligibility:

Candidate must not have been born before 01-05-2008 and after 30-04-2012 (Both dates are inclusive). This will apply to candidates of all categories, including those who belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Class (OBC).

Only the candidates from the district concerned where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya has been opened are eligible to apply for admission.

At present, 661 Vidyalayas are sanctioned in 27 States and 08 Union Territories.

A candidate appearing for the selection test must be studying in Class-V for the whole of the academic session 2020-21 in a Government/Government aided or other recognized schools or ‘B’ certificate competency course of National Institute of Open Schooling in the same district where he/she is seeking admission.

JNVST 2021: Exam Pattern

The selection test will be of two-hour duration from 11:30 am to 01:30 pm and will have 3 sections with only objective type questions. There are 80 questions in all for 100 marks.

Mental ability Test ---40 questions-- 50 marks --- 60 Minutes

Arithmetic Test ---20 questions--- 25 marks--- 30 Minutes

Language Test ----20 questions--- 25 marks--- 30 Minutes

Total -----80 questions--- 100 marks ---- 2 Hours

About Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya:

Education in the JNV is free including board & lodging, uniform and textbooks, a sum of Rs. 600/- per month is collected only from the students of Classes IX to XII towards Vidyalaya Vikas Nidhi.

However, students belonging to SC/ST categories, all Girl students and the students whose family income is below poverty line (BPL) are exempted. In respect of wards of Government employees other than exempted category (Students of classes VI to VIII, all SC/ST & Girl students and wards of BPL families) Vikas Nidhi will be charged at Rs.1500/- per month or actual children education allowance received by the parent per month whichever is less. However, VVN shall not be less than Rs.600/- per student per month.

