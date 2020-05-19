Sections
Home / Education / NVS Teachers Recruitment Result 2020 declared, here’s how to check

NVS Teachers Recruitment Result 2020 declared, here’s how to check

NVS) has declared the result of the recruitment exam held for the recruitment of miscellaneous category of teacher of music, art, PET male and female and librarian on its official website at navodayaya.gov.in.

Updated: May 19, 2020 16:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NVS Teachers Recruitment Result out (HT File)

Candidates who had appeared for the computer based exam on October 3 can check their results online. The qualified candidates will have to appear for interview/ personal interaction.

“On the basis of performance in CBT, candidates have been shortlisted for Interview/Personal Interaction to the post of Miscellaneous Category of Teachers (Music, Art, PET (Male), PET (Female) and Librarian) in the ratio of 1:3 of the Reassessed Vacancies as notified on the Samiti’s website vide notice dated 22.01.2020. List of candidates shortlisted for Interview/Personal Interaction is appended for information of all concerned. Schedule of Interview/Personal Interaction will be uploaded on the website of the Samiti in due course of time. Candidates shortlisted for Interview/Personal Interaction are therefore requested to visit the website of the Samiti regularily for latest updates in this regard,” the result notification reads.

How to check NVS teachers’ result 2020:



1. Visit the official website of NVS - www.navodaya.gov.in



2. On the homepage, click on the NVS result link which reads “List of candidates shortlisted for Interview /Personal Interaction to the post of Miscellaneous Category of Teachers”

3. A PDF file will open that will carry the roll number of the qualified candidates.

4. Find your roll number in the merit list

