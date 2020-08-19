Sections
Home / Education / Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2020: CHSE Plus two results declared at chseodisha.nic.in

Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2020: CHSE Plus two results declared at chseodisha.nic.in

Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2020: Students who have appeared in the CHSE Odisha class 12 commerce exam can check their results online at chseodisha.nic.in.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 11:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2020. (HT file )

Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2020: The Council of Higher Education (CHSE) Odisha on Wednesday declared the class 12th Commerce stream exam results on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the CHSE Odisha class 12 commerce exam can check their results online at chseodisha.nic.in.

CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce Result declared LIVE Updates

Around 25,00 students had appeared in the CHSE Odisha class 12 commerce board examination this year.

Earlier, the state government had cancelled the pending examinations of its higher secondary classes, originally scheduled between March 23 and 28, for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational Education due to Covid restrictions. At least 22 papers of these streams including biology, economics, logic, geography, computer application, cost accounting, statistics, anthropology, sociology, tourism and hospitality, agriculture, automotive, electronics and hardware, and retail could not be conducted.



Students can also check their CHSE plus two commerce results from the following websites:

chseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

examresults.net

Indiaresults.com

For the cancelled papers, Odisha CHSE has adopted the assessment scheme similar to the CBSE Board. “The best performance of the students in the examination papers already held will be taken as a yardstick to declare the results,” the education minister had said.

How to check CHSE Odisha Plus two Commerce results 2020:

1) Visit the official website at orissaresults.nic.in

2) Click on the result link

3) You will be directed to a login page

4) Key in your roll no and registration no

5) Click submit and view your result

6) Take a print out and save it on your computer

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

BJP announces district presidents in Haryana
Aug 19, 2020 11:41 IST
England includes Azhar Mahmood in coaching staff for Pakistan T20s
Aug 19, 2020 11:39 IST
Sanjay to get preliminary cancer treatment in Mumbai, Kangana’s throwback
Aug 19, 2020 11:39 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ‘Family very happy with SC verdict’
Aug 19, 2020 11:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.