Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2020: CHSE Plus two results declared at chseodisha.nic.in

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2020: The Council of Higher Education (CHSE) Odisha on Wednesday declared the class 12th Commerce stream exam results on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the CHSE Odisha class 12 commerce exam can check their results online at chseodisha.nic.in.

CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce Result declared LIVE Updates

Around 25,00 students had appeared in the CHSE Odisha class 12 commerce board examination this year.

Earlier, the state government had cancelled the pending examinations of its higher secondary classes, originally scheduled between March 23 and 28, for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational Education due to Covid restrictions. At least 22 papers of these streams including biology, economics, logic, geography, computer application, cost accounting, statistics, anthropology, sociology, tourism and hospitality, agriculture, automotive, electronics and hardware, and retail could not be conducted.

Students can also check their CHSE plus two commerce results from the following websites:

chseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

examresults.net

Indiaresults.com

For the cancelled papers, Odisha CHSE has adopted the assessment scheme similar to the CBSE Board. “The best performance of the students in the examination papers already held will be taken as a yardstick to declare the results,” the education minister had said.

How to check CHSE Odisha Plus two Commerce results 2020:

1) Visit the official website at orissaresults.nic.in

2) Click on the result link

3) You will be directed to a login page

4) Key in your roll no and registration no

5) Click submit and view your result

6) Take a print out and save it on your computer