CHSE Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Check assessment scheme for cancelled papers here

Council of Higher Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the class 12th commerce results today at 11:30 am. The school and mass education minister of Odisha, Samir Dash took to Twitter to announce the date and time of result declaration on Monday. After the results are declared, students can check their scores online at orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in. Students will have to key in their roll number and registration number to login and check their scorecard.

Here in the liveblog, we will give you latest updates on exam, results, pass percentage, topper list, direct link and other details.