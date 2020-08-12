Sections
Home / Education / Odisha 12th Science Result 2020: CHSE Plus two results declared at chseodisha.nic.in

Odisha 12th Science Result 2020: CHSE Plus two results declared at chseodisha.nic.in

Odisha 12th Science Result 2020: Students of class 12 who have appeared in the CHSE Plus two science examination can check their results online at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 12:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Odisha 12th Science Result 2020. (HT file)

Odisha 12th Science Result 2020: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha on Wednesday declared the Class 12 or higher secondary science results on its official website. A total of 70.21% students had passed the examination.

Students of class 12 who have appeared in the CHSE Plus two science examination can check their results online at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

This year, a total of 68,374 students have cleared the CHSE Plus two science exam. Out of which, 38,301 are boys and 30,073 are girls

Follow Odisha 12th Science Result 2020 live updates



The Odisha government had cancelled the remaining CHSE class 12th exams scheduled to be conducted between March 23 and 28 for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational Education due to the coronavirus lockdown.



Nearly, 3 lakh students had appeared for the CHSE higher secondary exams this year.

For the cancelled papers, CHSE Odisha will evaluate the students on the basis of their best performing papers. “In case of science students who have appeared in more than three papers, the average marks in the best three papers will be awarded for the papers whose examination has not been conducted,” the education minister had said.

Direct link to check CHSE Odisha Plus two science results 2020.

Alternative websites on which students can check their results are:

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

How to check CHSE Odisha Plus two science results 2020:

1) Visit the official website at chseodisha.nic.in

2) On the homepahe, click on the result link

3) You will be directed to a login page

4) Key in your roll no and registration no

5) Click submit and view your result

6) Take a print out and save it on your computer

(with inputs from Debabrata Mohanty)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rise in suicides underscores need for better mental healthcare in Himachal
Aug 12, 2020 12:47 IST
Anushka Sharma, husband Virat Kohli take funny Instagram quiz
Aug 12, 2020 12:41 IST
Sanitation workers report lost package despite rain in Chennai, win praise
Aug 12, 2020 12:39 IST
Covid-19 vaccine update: All about Russia’s ‘Sputnik V’ and its availability
Aug 12, 2020 12:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.