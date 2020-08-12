Odisha 12th Science Result 2020 LIVE Updates: CHSE +2 result to be declared today at orissaresults.nic.in

Odisha Council of Higher Education (CHSE) will declare the class 12th Science stream exam results today at 12:30 pm at orissaresults.nic.in. Some papers of class 12th exam were cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic. The exam was scheduled to be held from March 23 to 28. CHSE Odisha will evaluate the students on the basis of their best performing papers. Students who have appeared at more than three papers, the average marks in best three papers will be awarded for the papers whose examination has not been conducted

How to check CHSE Odisha Plus two science results 2020

1) Visit the official website at orissaresults.nic.in

2) Click on the result link

3) You will be directed to a login page

4) Key in your roll no and registration no

5) Click submit and view your result

6) Take a print out and save it on your computer