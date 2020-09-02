Odisha asks all its state universities and colleges to hold final exams of UG and PG classes by October 10

Odisha government today asked all its state public universities and autonomous colleges to hold of the final semester exams for Under Graduate and Post Graduate (PG) classes in the state by October 10 after requesting the University Grants Commission to extend the deadline for completion of all final semester examinations.

The higher education department in an order said all state public universities and autonomous colleges would have to compulsorily conduct the final semester/year UG and PG examinations between September 20 and October 10.

The UGC had earlier given a deadline till September 30 which according to the state government will be difficult to adhere to due to the Covid and flood situation in Odisha. The state government in a letter to UGC said the extension of the deadline will ensure scheduling of exams with at least one day gap so that exam centres can be sanitized properly and adequate precautions are followed as per Covid protocols.

The department said pending backpaper examinations of final semester UG and PG students would also need to be conducted quickly as per the UGC revised guideline. If need be, examinations can also be conducted on holidays.

The order said publication of results of final semester/year UG and PG examinations, including back paper examinations must be made by October 31. Special examinations would be held for those who cannot take the final examinations now for whatever reasons. But these special examinations will be conducted by the universities and autonomous Colleges once the Covid-19 situation improves.

For conducting examinations in physical mode, the department said Standard Operating Protocol communicated by HRD ministry’s July 2020 Office Memorandum has to be followed.