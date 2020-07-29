Sections
Home / Education / Odisha Board 10th Result 2020: How to check Odisha HSC results online

Odisha Board 10th Result 2020: How to check Odisha HSC results online

Odisha Board 10th Result 2020: Once the results are announced, students who have appeared in the BSE Class 10 exam can check their results online at bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 09:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Odisha Board 10th Result 2020. (HT file )

Odisha Board 10th Result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will announce the Class 10 examinations results soon. However, the results will be displayed on the board’s official website at 11:30 am.

Follow Odisha Board 10th Result 2020 live updates

Once the results are announced, students who have appeared in the BSE Class 10 exam can check their results online at bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. The Odisha Class 10 results can also be checked through SMS.

This year, a total of 5.6 lakh students had registered for the BSE class 10 examinations.

This year, the results of the Odisha Class 10 board examination have been delayed as the evaluation process got affected due to coronavirus lockdown.



Last year, the Odisha board had announced the class 10 results on May 21.

How to check Odisha board class 10 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website at orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link that reads ‘Annual HSC Result 2020’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will announce the Class 12 science and commerce results by the third week of August while that of arts stream will be out by August end.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

China records over 100 Covid-19 cases for the first time since April
Jul 29, 2020 10:13 IST
Satellite tracking of trains improved efficiency in operations: Railway Board Chairman
Jul 29, 2020 10:12 IST
Pathan asks valid question after Kohli’s photo on top of a tree goes viral
Jul 29, 2020 10:16 IST
Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2020 LIVE Updates: MSBSHSE to declare class 10 results at mahresult.nic.in
Jul 29, 2020 10:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.