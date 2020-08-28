Sections
Home / Education / Odisha civil services (Main) 2019 exam postponed to November due to Covid-19 pandemic

The OPSC said the exams will now be held in the month of November, 2020 subject to the then instructions and guidelines of the government.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 16:10 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has not been in favour of holding competitive examinations in the state because of the Covid-19 pandemic.(ANI) (ANI)

The Odisha Public Service Commission on Friday announced postponing the Odisha Civil Services (Main) written examination to November due to the restrictions imposed by the state government on account of Covid-19 pandemic.

Odisha’s Covid-19 tally stands at 94,668

In a notice, OPSC said due to an unprecedented epidemiological crisis triggered by Covid-19, “the OCS-19 Main written examination scheduled to be conducted in the month of September 2020 has been deferred and shall be conducted tentatively in the month of November, 2020 subject to the then instructions and guidelines of the government.”

The commission said the exact date and time of examination shall be notified later.



The notice further asked the candidates to visit the website of the Commission at www.opsc.gov.in regarding important notices and also keep track of publication of various notices to this effect in the leading local daily newspapers.

