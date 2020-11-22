Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Odisha CPTET merit list 2020 released at samsodisha.gov.in, here’s direct link

Odisha CPTET merit list 2020 released at samsodisha.gov.in, here’s direct link

Odisha CPTET merit list 2020: Candidates can check the CPTET 2020 merit list online at pg.samsodisha.gov.in. The CPET is held for the admission into PG courses offered by state public universities and colleges.

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 09:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Odisha CPTET merit list 2020. (Screengrab )

Odisha CPTET merit list 2020: The Odisha higher education department on Saturday released the state wide merit list of the Common PG Entrance Test (CPET)-2020 on its official website.

Candidates can check the CPTET 2020 merit list online at pg.samsodisha.gov.in. The CPET is held for the admission into PG courses offered by state public universities and colleges.

The departement conducted the CPTET examination 2020 from October 12 to 22, 2020, at 28 centres spread across the state.

Direct link to check Odisha CPTET merit list 2020.



How to check Odisha CPTET merit list 2020:



Visit the official website at samsodisha.gov.in



On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Post-Graduation”

Click on the link that reads, “state wide merit list”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Select the PG admission subject and key in your hall ticket number

The Odisha CPTET merit list 2020 will be displayed on the screen

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

4 Jaish terrorists were commando trained, walked 30 km in moonless night
Nov 22, 2020 08:39 IST
As Covid-19 cases surge, these states have imposed night curfew
Nov 22, 2020 07:48 IST
NCB arrests Bharti Singh’s husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa for possession of cannabis
Nov 22, 2020 08:35 IST
Regeneron gets emergency US clearance for Covid-19 therapy
Nov 22, 2020 07:34 IST

latest news

Atlético in pole position after beating Barça, Madrid slip
Nov 22, 2020 09:40 IST
15th century bronze idols stolen from Tamil Nadu temple recovered from London
Nov 22, 2020 09:36 IST
Odisha CPTET merit list 2020 released at samsodisha.gov.in, here’s direct link
Nov 22, 2020 09:29 IST
Kerala Governor signs controversial police act amendment ordinance
Nov 22, 2020 09:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.