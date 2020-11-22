Odisha CPTET merit list 2020 released at samsodisha.gov.in, here’s direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Odisha CPTET merit list 2020: The Odisha higher education department on Saturday released the state wide merit list of the Common PG Entrance Test (CPET)-2020 on its official website.

Candidates can check the CPTET 2020 merit list online at pg.samsodisha.gov.in. The CPET is held for the admission into PG courses offered by state public universities and colleges.

The departement conducted the CPTET examination 2020 from October 12 to 22, 2020, at 28 centres spread across the state.

Direct link to check Odisha CPTET merit list 2020.

How to check Odisha CPTET merit list 2020:

Visit the official website at samsodisha.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Post-Graduation”

Click on the link that reads, “state wide merit list”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Select the PG admission subject and key in your hall ticket number

The Odisha CPTET merit list 2020 will be displayed on the screen