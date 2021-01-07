Sections
Odisha forms committee for reservation of govt school students in engineering, medical courses

This comes after the state cabinet on December 28, 2020, had proposed reservation for students who passed from government schools for admissions into various medical and engineering colleges.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 15:39 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Bhubaneswar

The proposals were approved by the cabinet in a meeting via video conferencing chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (HT file )

The Odisha government on Thursday constituted a “high power” committee to make “necessary” recommendations regarding reservation for students of state-run high schools in engineering and medical courses, according to an official release.

This comes after the state cabinet on December 28, 2020, had proposed reservation for students who passed from government schools for admissions into various medical and engineering colleges. The proposals were approved by the cabinet in a meeting via video conferencing chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Dr Justice AK Mishra, born in Jaipur in 1958 and a retired judge of Odisha High Court, will head the committee He has earlier been director of Odisha Judicial Academy, Special Judge CBI, and Registrar General Odisha High Court.

Other Members of the said committee are --- Prof Ashok Kumar Das Former Vice-Chancellor of Utkal University and Former Head of the Laser and Plasma Technology Division at BARC, Vice-Chairperson of Odisha State Higher Education Council - Member, Prof (Dr) CBK Mohanty, Director, Medical Education and Training, Odisha - Member, BS Poonia, IAS, Chairman, Council of High Secondary Education, Odisha - Member, G Reghu, IAS, Director, Technical Education and Training, Odisha - Member and Dr AK Nayak, OAS, Joint Secretary to Government, SD&TE Department - Member Convenor.

