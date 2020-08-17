Odisha: GCC Institute of Leadership inaugurated

Sections
Training the young aspirants was needed to make them successful entrepreneurs in the MSME sector, Union Minister of State for MSME Pratap Sarangi said.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 11:02 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Berhampur

Union Minister of State for MSME Pratap Sarangi inaugurated the GCC Institute of Leadership on Saturday online from New Delhi. (HT file )

In a first of its kind in Odisha, the Ganjam Chamber of Commerce (GCC), has set up an institute of leadership for youth pursuing their career in different aspects of trading including MSME sector.

Union Minister of State for MSME Pratap Sarangi inaugurated the GCC Institute of Leadership on Saturday online from New Delhi .

“The institute will impart training to the young aspirants in different aspects of trading, including MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) and help them to become successful entrepreneurs,” said P Satya Narayan Senapati, chairman of the newly set up institute and vice president of GCC.

The Union minister hailed the decision of the GCC.



Training the young aspirants was needed to make them successful entrepreneurs in the MSME sector, he said.

He also opened the website of the institute.

As many as 100 young men and women have already enrolled their names in the institute to take one-year training, he said.

“Though the detailed course of study was yet to be developed, we have decided to offer courses like innovation, technology upgradation, managing self, art of communication, business development, with practical training in different business establishment,” he added.

Senapati said they would invite resource persons from different trade-related fields to impart training to the young aspirants.

The classes will now start online, initially after designing the detailed course of studies soon, he said.

“We are happy as the institute has become a reality, with its first batch (100 aspirants) already enrolled willing to take training,” said Epari Siba Prasad, president of GCC.

“Our main aim is to sharpen the skill of the aspirants with several training programmes and expose them to various business opportunities, especially in the MSME sector and encourage becoming a successful entrepreneur,” said GCC secretary V Santosh Kumar.

