Odisha government to overtake more than 7,000 schools

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 09:05 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Bhubaneswar

Representational image. (PTI file)

Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Sunday said in the state assembly that the Naveen Patnaik-led government is making efforts to overtake 7,722 schools to improve education in the state.

The assembly was adjourned eight times yesterday and a four and a half an hour discussion was held today on the subject.

“Of the 14,382 schools in Odisha having student strength less than 40, efforts are being taken to merge 7,722 schools. In doing so, the state government is only trying to improve the teaching environment and impart quality education,” said Dash.

He further said that it has been decided to revise the decision on the merger of schools in scheduled areas of the state.



“It has been decided to merge schools with student strength less than 15 and not 20 as it was earlier decided for such regions. Even MLAs can give suggestions in writing that which school should not be closed due to communication problems,” said Dash.

But Leader of Opposition Pradeepta Nayak said that they are not satisfied with the answer of the minister.

“Education is the fundamental right of a student and you cannot close a school. The opposition will raise this again in the House tomorrow,” he said.

