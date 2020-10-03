Odisha govt provides uniform to 14.83 lakh pre-school children on Gandhi Jayanti

Sections
The department has stated that the provision of two sets of uniforms for pre-school children under “Malati Devi Prak Vidyalaya Paridhan Yojana” is an important initiative of the state government.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 08:43 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Bhubaneswar

Representational image. (ANI file)

The Odisha government has distributed two sets of uniform to 14.83 lakh pre-school children in the state on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

As per the Women and Child Development Department, these uniforms have been distributed as per the colour composition (blue colour pants and pink colour shirts) in 61,040 Anganwadi centres under the state government’s “Malati Devi Prak Vidyalaya Paridhan Yojana” as many as 1,344 Self Help Groups (SHGs) across the state were engaged in the uniforms’ stitching and supply.

Pre-school children also look forward to getting new uniforms that keep them interested to attend Anganwadi Centers (AWCs) to avail a host of other Anganwadi Services including Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP) and Early Childhood Care Education (ECCE).

