Odisha JEE 2020 Date: Exam to begin from October 12

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination-2020, which was postponed due to Covid-19, will be held between October 12 and 19, officials said today. The test was originally scheduled to be held in the first week of May.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 09:06 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

Candidates wait in line to enter the exam centre to appear for an exam (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

OJEE chairman SK Chand said the entrance examination for admission into Integrated MBA, Integrated M.Pharm, lateral entry to B.Tech, MCA, MBA, M.Arch, M.Plan, M.Tech courses will be conducted in Computer Based Test mode in three shifts on each day of the examination.

The examination will be held at Angul, Bolangir, Balasore, Bargarh, Baripada, Berhampur, Bhadrak, Berhampur, Bhadrak, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Paralakhemundi, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Jeypore, Jharsuguda, Phulbani, Keonjhar, Nayagarh, Rayagada , Rourkela and Sambalpur cities. Outside the state, it would held in Patna, Ranchi and Kolkata too.

The shift-wise complete schedule of the examination as well as the dates of downloading of admit cards indicating roll no., shift and centre of examination will be displayed on the official websites of OJEE– www.ojee.nic.in or www.odishajee.com by the end of September.

The candidates have been advised to visit the websites at regular intervals for latest updates.

