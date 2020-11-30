Odisha NEET first seat allotment result 2020 declared at ojee.nic.in, here’s direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Odisha NEET first seat allotment result 2020: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board has declared the Odisha NEET 2020 Counselling first allotment result on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the first round of Odisha NEET Counselling 2020 can check their results online at ojee.nic.in.

“1st round seat allotment has been published. Login and complete seat acceptance activities to confirm allotted seat,” reads the official statement flashing on the website.

According to the schedule, shortlisted candidate can accept the allotted seat by paying admission fees and downloading provisional admission letter between November 30 and December 2, 2020.

The online registration for the second round of Odisha NEET Counselling 2020 will begin on December 4, 2020. The last date to submit online applications is December 5, 2020. The revised state merit list will be released on December 6, 2020.

Direct link to check Odisha NEET first seat allotment result 2020.

How to check Odisha NEET first seat allotment result 2020:

Visit the official website at ojee.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CANDIDATE LOGIN - MBBS/BDS COURSES”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The Odisha NEET first seat allotment result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.