Odisha not to conduct undergraduate, PG exams at present due to Covid-19

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odisha government on Monday decided not to conduct examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate students in the state.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 20:03 IST

By ANI | Posted by Nilesh Mathur, Bhubaneswar

According to the official letter by the Education Ministry of Odisha to the Chancellors and Heads of various universities, “Due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic related dislocation, the academic session has been badly affected. Though online teaching is continuing, most of the students are unable to get the benefits of such online teaching due to various reasons. Therefore, at present, it is not desirable to hold examination based only on online teaching.”

Conduct of examination should be considered only after the resumption of physical mode of teaching and completion of syllabus, the ministry said in a letter to the vice-chancellors of all state public university and principals of all government and non-government colleges coming under the higher education department.

On December 7, Odisha reported 368 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the number of cases in the state to 3,21,564, informed the state’s Information and Public Relations Department on Monday.

