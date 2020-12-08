Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Odisha not to conduct undergraduate, PG exams at present due to Covid-19

Odisha not to conduct undergraduate, PG exams at present due to Covid-19

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odisha government on Monday decided not to conduct examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate students in the state.

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 08:50 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, Bhubaneswar

(HT PHOTO)

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odisha government on Monday decided not to conduct examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate students in the state.

According to the official letter by the Education Ministry of Odisha to the Chancellors and Heads of various universities, “Due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic related dislocation, the academic session has been badly affected. Though online teaching is continuing, most of the students are unable to get the benefits of such online teaching due to various reasons. Therefore, at present, it is not desirable to hold examination based only on online teaching.”

Conduct of examination should be considered only after the resumption of physical mode of teaching and completion of syllabus, the ministry said in a letter to the vice-chancellors of all state public university and principals of all government and non-government colleges coming under the higher education department.

On December 7, Odisha reported 368 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the number of cases in the state to 3,21,564, informed the state’s Information and Public Relations Department on Monday.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

How Bharat Bandh is likely to pan out across different states
Dec 08, 2020 08:06 IST
Bharat Bandh: Police warn of action against disruptors, to deploy drones
Dec 08, 2020 05:45 IST
Sonia Gandhi not to celebrate her birthday in view of farmers’ protests, Covid-19
Dec 08, 2020 08:31 IST
Strike over new farm laws across India today
Dec 08, 2020 05:48 IST

latest news

Panel to oversee development of 65-acre land on Ram Janmabhoomi campus
Dec 08, 2020 09:29 IST
TNUSRB SI Result 2020 declared, viva-voce call letter released, here’s list of shortlisted candidates
Dec 08, 2020 09:24 IST
Bharat Bandh: Life partially hit in Assam; AIKS calls for 12-hr strike
Dec 08, 2020 09:25 IST
Devoleena accuses Divya Bhatnagar’s husband of domestic violence
Dec 08, 2020 09:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.