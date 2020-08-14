Odisha OSSTET result declared, here’s how to download scorecard, final answer key and OMR sheets online

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has declared the School Teacher Eligibility Test (STET) 2019 on its official website. The OSSTET 2019 was conducted on January 22, 2020. Candidates who had taken the exam can check their results osstet.co.in.

Candidates will have to login using their email ID and password. OMR response sheets and final answer keys have also been uploaded on the website.Candidates can download the same after logging in.

The results have been processed on the basis of the Revised & final scoring keys prepared by the Board and the OMR answer Sheets. After careful examination of the objections received from the candidates the final scoring keys have been prepared by the Board. The Results, OMR answer sheets and the Final Scoring Keys can be downloaded from the website “www.osstet.co.in” by entering Registered E.Mail ID and Password, the official notice reads.

Direct link

How to check OSSTET Results:

Visit the official OSSTET website - http://osstet.co.in/Home/Index

A login page will appear, key in your email id and password and login

Your result will be displayed on the screen

OMR answer sheets and final answer keys can also be downloaded.