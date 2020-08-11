Odisha Plus Two Science Results 2020: CHSE class 12 results to be declared tomorrow, here’s how to check

Odisha Plus Two Science Results 2020: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha will announce the Class 12 or higher secondary science results on August 12, 2020, at 12:30 pm on its official website.

Once the results are announced, students who have appeared in the CHSE Class 12 science examination will be able to check their results online at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

Earlier, the Odisha class 12 exams for Arts, Commerce, Science, and Vocational Education scheduled to be held between March 23 and 28, 2020 were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, around 3 lakh students appeared for the higher secondary exams.

How to check CHSE Odisha Plus two science results 2020 after it is declared:

1) Visit the official website at orissaresults.nic.in

2) Click on the result link

3) You will be directed to a login page

4) Key in your roll no and registration no

5) Click submit and view your result

6) Take a print out and save it on your computer

In 2019, out of 97,750 students who had written the science exam, 72.33% had passed compared to 76.98% in 2018.