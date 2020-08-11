Sections
Home / Education / Odisha’s Common PG Entrance exam to begin from September 30

Odisha’s Common PG Entrance exam to begin from September 30

The exam will be conducted under the Student Academic Management System (SAMS), said the state government in a notice on Monday.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 09:47 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Bhubaneswar

Representational image. (HT file)

The Higher Education Department would conduct Common PG Entrance Test (CPET) 2020 for admission into various postgraduate courses in the Odisha government-run universities and colleges.

The exam will be conducted under the Student Academic Management System (SAMS), said the state government in a notice on Monday.

Aspirants can avail the online Common Application Form (CAF) on the official website of SAMS in between August 12 and 31. The examination would be held from September 30 to October 7. Applicants can avail Hall Ticket in e-space on September 20.

A Statewide merit list would be published on October 25 while the admission process would be completed by November 20. Classes of PG first year would commence on December 1.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

4G ban to be lifted in J&K from August 16, one district at a time: Centre tells SC
Aug 11, 2020 10:58 IST
Covid-19 latest updates: 3 Indian vaccines under trial, Russia to allow civilian use this week
Aug 11, 2020 10:57 IST
Janhvi Kapoor shares pic from her first meeting with Gunjan Saxena
Aug 11, 2020 10:56 IST
He played a big part: Tiwary explains Ganguly’s role in 2011 World Cup win
Aug 11, 2020 10:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.