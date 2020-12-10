Odisha schools and colleges likely to reopen from January; exams would be delayed

Sections
Talking to media persons, school and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Thursday said classes for 10 and 12 students will certainly reopen in January and a decision on reopening of classes for other standards will be taken after consultations with Odisha government.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 15:27 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

Representational image. (HT file)

After a gap of 9 months, schools and colleges across Odisha are likely to reopen from January next year.

Talking to media persons, school and mass education minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Thursday said classes for 10 and 12 students will certainly reopen in January and a decision on reopening of classes for other standards will be taken after consultations with Odisha government.

“Priority will be given to reopen classes for 10 and 12 students in first phase. Except festival holidays, classes will be held on Saturday and Sundays. Exams will be held after conduct of physical classes for at least 100 days. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, each student will be provided with a question bank for preparation of the exams,” said Dash. Around 6 lakhs students will appear in Board examinations, higher education secretary Saswat Mishra said.

Dash said he was aware of the tremendous stress that the students are in. Hence, the students would get special study materials.



In another development, Saswat Mishra said he is hopeful for reopening of colleges across Odisha in January 2021.

“However, a final decision in this regard will be taken by the Odisha government after reviewing all aspects including the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the state. All depends on Odisha government’s decision. We are hopeful that classes will resume in colleges soon. Examinations will be held only after classes resumed to normalcy,” he said.

The higher education department on December 7 had written to universities and colleges not to conduct examinations till the physical mode of teaching is resumed in their respective educational institutions.

“For UG, PG students whose academic session began from July- August (this year) will continue with online classes, but no examinations will be held soon. The final semester exams will be conducted after the commencement of physical mode of teaching in colleges and universities. We are not in favour of conducting examinations based on online teaching only as there is likelihood that many students may not have understood the subjects properly. Hence, it may also result in a rise in the fail percentage,” said Mishra.

Mishra anticipated that the academic calendar will be shifted by two-three months in the entire country. “We are confident that the full syllabus in colleges can be completed in the next two- three months. If there is any further delay in reopening colleges, it may affect the completion of syllabus,” he added.

