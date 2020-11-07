Sections
Odisha schools to remain closed till December 31

The Odisha government has decided not to reopen schools in the state for the rest of the remaining year.

Nov 07, 2020

All schools in Odisha would remain closed till December 31, 2020, due to COVID-19 pandemic, according to the official notice.

Apprehensive about a possible second wave of Covid-19 pandemic may hit the country mid- December, the School and Mass Education (S&ME) department in a notification said: “The state government does hereby direct that all schools in the state shall remain closed till 31 December 2020.”

Although, the exams, evaluation and administrative activities will be permitted in the school and online and distance learning will continue in the schools. Teaching or non-teaching staff may be called to schools for online teaching and telecounselling outside the containment zones.

