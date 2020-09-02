Odisha to conduct final semester exams of UG and PG students by September 30

Odisha government has decided to complete all the final semester examinations of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in varsities by September 30 and announce results before October 31 as per the UGC guideline.

The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of vice-chancellors and principals through video conference Monday.

Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo, who has tested positive for COVID-19 is and in home isolation, said the examinations can be held offline/online/blended/multiple choice/open book/OMR mode according to the UGC guidelines.

He, however, said that the universities and autonomous colleges will take their decisions on when to hold examinations.

The meeting also decided to conduct a special examination in December 2020 for students who cannot appear for the exam in September due to the pandemic and the back paper exams of final semester students whose results would be declared by October 31.