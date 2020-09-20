Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / Odisha to develop centres of excellence for skill, technical education in OMBADC area

Odisha to develop centres of excellence for skill, technical education in OMBADC area

The discussion was taken during a high-level meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 10:26 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Bhubaneswar

The employability of students from other ITIs was also very high in the last few years. (HT file )

The Odisha government has initiated the process for developing technical institutions like ITIs and polytechnics to Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in the Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) area.

The discussion was taken during a high-level meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

Outlining the present state of the employability of ITIs and polytechnics, Secretary Sanjay Singh said, “There are 100 per cent campus placements of the pass-outs from Badbil and Jajpur Polytechnics. Modernisation of the ITI, Badbil, Mining Engineering Keonjhar, ITI Rourkela, UGIE Rourkela with the furnishing of IT labs, lifeskill classes, workshops, modern classrooms, residential facilities etc has been completed.”

The Centre has recognised ITI Badbil as a model ITI in the country. The employability of students from other ITIs was also very high in the last few years, Singh added.



Considering the need for CoEs, the Chief Secretary directed to develop such institutions in the OMBADC area for expanding avenues of employment.

He asked officials to start the new age trades in drone piloting, solar technology, smart agriculture, smart horticulture, robotic technology, mechatronics, additive manufacturing technology etc as per their demand in different ITIs and polytechnics.

Singh said, “Presently, industry collaborative CoEs are being run in ITI, Cuttack, Pattamundai and Balasore. The leading industrial houses like Maruti Suzuki, IPSC and HSIL and Schneider Electric are in a collaborative partnership with these ITIs.”

The proposal for the development of CoEs in automation technology at ITI Jajpur, CoE in advanced wielding at Polytechnic Jajpur among others.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar moves crucial farm bills in Rajya Sabha
Sep 20, 2020 10:26 IST
With 92,605 Covid-19 cases and 1,133 deaths, India’s tally over 5.4 million
Sep 20, 2020 10:21 IST
BSF foils Pakistan attempt to smuggle drugs, arms, ammo into Jammu
Sep 20, 2020 10:20 IST
Herd immunity unviable, Covid-19 vaccine the only solution
Sep 20, 2020 04:55 IST

latest news

Trump intends to name woman as US Supreme Court judge
Sep 20, 2020 10:42 IST
Baby’s heartbeat can reveal if mother is dealing with anxiety or depression
Sep 20, 2020 10:38 IST
Covid-19: 5 Indian states and Union territories least affected by coronavirus disease
Sep 20, 2020 10:37 IST
Carpenters use medieval techniques to put up structure in Notre Dame
Sep 20, 2020 10:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.