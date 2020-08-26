Sections
Home / Education / Odisha to reduce school syllabi by 30% due to Covid lockdown

Odisha to reduce school syllabi by 30% due to Covid lockdown

The decision would affect 60 lakh school students across Odisha, says education minister

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 14:45 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

The syllabus committees have selected the chapters while keeping in mind that students could compete in national-level examinations. (HT PHOTO)

The Odisha government on Wednesday announced a 30% reduction in the school syllabi from classes I to XII for the current academic session due to the inordinate delay in the reopening of the academic institutions because of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Samir Ranjan Dash, the state school and mass education minister, said that the decision to reduce Class I to XII syllabi was taken on the recommendation of the syllabus committee of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) authorities.

The decision would affect 60 lakh school students across Odisha, he added.

Dash said the students must check the revised syllabi from the official websites of the BSE (www.bseodisha.nic.in), SCERT (www.scertodisha.nic.in ) and CHSE (www.chseodisha.nic.in ).



He said the block education officers (BEOs) and district education officers (DEOs) would be entrusted with the responsibility to inform schools and higher secondary institutions about the state government’s decision at the earliest.

The syllabus committees have selected the chapters while keeping in mind that students could compete in national-level examinations, he added.

However, the minister was non-committal, whether the syllabi would be further reduced due to the inordinate delay in the reopening of schools.

Dash said the state government would take a call on the issue by the first week of September following the Centre’s announcement of unlock 4.0 guidelines on August 31.

.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Frustrated Serena compares loss to ‘dating a guy that you know sucks’
Aug 26, 2020 15:34 IST
Murder convict who jumped furlough arrested after 40 days
Aug 26, 2020 15:30 IST
Increase daily Covid-19 tests to 1.50 lakh, says CM Yogi Adityanath
Aug 26, 2020 15:27 IST
Let’s appeal to Supreme Court to postpone NEET, JEE: Mamata Banerjee to non-BJP chief ministers
Aug 26, 2020 15:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.