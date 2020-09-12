Odisha topper Sourabh shares his mantra to manage JEE preparation and school syllabus together

Odisha boy Sourabh Soumyakanta Das, who scored 100 percentile and emerged as the state topper in the JEE (Main) examination, the results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday night has advised all aspiring JEE candidates to get basic concepts clear and practice previous years question papers as much as possible for success.

Das, son of an official of East Coast Railway in Bhubaneswar, scored 99.992 percentage in the JEE (Main) 2020. He was also the state topper in the JEE Main January 2020 exam.

Stitiprajna Sahoo is the JEE Main state topper in female category. She has secured 99.98 per cent mark.

“I used to study for 3-4 hours separately for JEE main in addition to what I studied for my school syllabus. It does not matter how many hours we are studying. But what matters is studying with utmost concentration. We have to clear all our doubts in the schools or coaching centres and also solved previous years question papers as much as possible. As speed and accuracy matters in the exam, I used to practice a lot so that I can write the answers within the specified time,” said Das, who scored 97.4 per cent in Class 12 exam conducted by CBSE this year

The topper wants to pursue his B Tech in computer science in IIT Mumbai. “If I get good rank in JEE Advanced, I will choose IIT Bombay,” he said.

JEE Advanced, the final leg of the admission to IITs would be held on September 27. Only the top 2.5 lakh rank holders in JEE Main can apply for the JEE Advanced. The registration process for JEE Advanced will begin at jeeadv.ac.in from today.